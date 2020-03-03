Global box office and home entertainment top $100 billion for the first time

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Consumers worldwide spent more than $100 billion watching movies in theaters and at home last year, marking the first time that the market has surpassed nine figures. Spending at the global theatrical box office and on home/mobile entertainment reached $101 billion in 2019, according to the annual THEME report from the Motion Picture Association (MPA). As previously reported, movie ticket sales in the United States and Canada were $11.4 billion, down 4 percent from the record high set in 2018,… 👓 View full article

