NCAA March Madness tournament to be held without fans

bizjournals Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
College basketball fans will have to enjoy the madness from a distance. The general public won’t be allowed to attend this year’s NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments due to coronavirus concerns. After consulting with health officials, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the NCAA announced on March 11 that all the games at each of their 17 tournament sites will be open to “essential staff and limited family” members only. The Toyota Center in Houston was…
NCAA basketball tournament to be played without fans due to coronavirus concerns

NCAA President Emmert: Only essential staff, limited family attendance at championships including basketball tournaments.
Denver Post

NCAA Tournament will go on, but without fans

The seats at the Greensboro Coliseum will be empty when the NCAA Tournament comes to town next weekend for the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament, costing...
bizjournals

