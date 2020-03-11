NCAA March Madness tournament to be held without fans
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () College basketball fans will have to enjoy the madness from a distance. The general public won’t be allowed to attend this year’s NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments due to coronavirus concerns. After consulting with health officials, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the NCAA announced on March 11 that all the games at each of their 17 tournament sites will be open to “essential staff and limited family” members only. The Toyota Center in Houston was…