Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Downtown St. Patrick's Day parade suspended, mayor says

Downtown St. Patrick's Day parade suspended, mayor says

bizjournals Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The downtown St. Louis St. Patrick's Day parade, scheduled for Saturday, March 14, has been suspended, according to a spokesman for city Mayor Lyda Krewson. Krewson, in a Wednesday afternoon message, said "we can't take any chances." No makeup date was given. The status of the parade in Dogtown, scheduled for March 17, was unclear. Organizers said earlier Wednesday that it would continue on. St. Patrick's Day parades around the country, including in Chicago, have been canceled as the novel coronavirus
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Mayor De Blasio Says He Has 'Real Concerns' About St. Patrick's Day Parade Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Mayor De Blasio Says He Has 'Real Concerns' About St. Patrick's Day Parade Amid Coronavirus Outbreak 00:39

 Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday morning he has "real concerns" about next week's St. Patrick's Day Parade amid the growing coronavirus outbreak.

Recent related videos from verified sources

5 Ways to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Home With Your Kids [Video]

5 Ways to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Home With Your Kids

5 Ways to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Home With Your Kids With most St. Patrick’s Day events canceled in favor of social distancing, celebrating the March holiday with your family may seem..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:24Published
Dropkick Murphys Will Livestream St. Patrick's Day Concert With No Audience [Video]

Dropkick Murphys Will Livestream St. Patrick's Day Concert With No Audience

Dropkick Murphys Will Livestream St. Patrick's Day Concert With No Audience The stream will begin at 7 PM ET on March 17 in Boston. It's the first time in nearly 25 years that the band will not..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Dublin cancels St Patrick’s parade

Dublin's iconic St Patrick's Day parade has been cancelled due to fears over the spread of coronavirus The post Dublin cancels St Patrick’s parade appeared...
Catholic Herald Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphThe AgebizjournalsMediaiteReutersTamworth HeraldFOXNews.comCBS 2Japan Today

Several St. Patrick’s Day events still have the green light: a pub crawl in Seattle and fun run in Tacoma

Editor’s note: Given current concerns over the novel coronavirus, it would be a good idea to check your event’s website to make sure it is not canceled or...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

stlouisbiz

STLBusinessJournal The downtown St. Louis St. Patrick's Day parade, scheduled for March 14, has been suspended. https://t.co/xCuKvEmXE8 3 days ago

stlouisbiz

STLBusinessJournal The downtown St. Louis St. Patrick's Day parade, scheduled for March 14, has been suspended. https://t.co/fjgiVi9w8z 4 days ago

TheSTLScoop

St. Louis News Downtown St. Patrick's Day parade suspended, mayor says https://t.co/zfNyMDSgfT 4 days ago

shanecohn

Shane Cohn 🗽 RT @stlouisbiz: The downtown St. Louis St. Patrick's Day parade, scheduled for March 14, has been suspended. https://t.co/RKzoOO5iY7 4 days ago

stlouisbiz

STLBusinessJournal The downtown St. Louis St. Patrick's Day parade, scheduled for March 14, has been suspended. https://t.co/RKzoOO5iY7 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.