Downtown St. Patrick's Day parade suspended, mayor says

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The downtown St. Louis St. Patrick's Day parade, scheduled for Saturday, March 14, has been suspended , according to a spokesman for city Mayor Lyda Krewson. Krewson, in a Wednesday afternoon message, said "we can't take any chances." No makeup date was given. The status of the parade in Dogtown, scheduled for March 17, was unclear. Organizers said earlier Wednesday that it would continue on. St. Patrick's Day parades around the country, including in Chicago, have been canceled as the novel coronavirus 👓 View full article

