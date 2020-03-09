A look at what happens when stocks enter a bear market

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )





After a string of sharp losses, the Dow has now fallen more than 20% from its last peak on Feb. 12.



The S&P 500, the index most investors pay attention to, moved within striking distance of its own bear market Wednesday, as did the Nasdaq. Both indexes are in a correction, down at least 10% from their most recent all-time highs.



Here are some common questions asked about bear markets and corrections and what they mean for average investors:



HOW IS A BEAR MARKET DIFFERENT FROM A MARKET CORRECTION?



A correction is Wall Street's term for an index like the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, or even an individual stock, that's fallen 10% or more from a recent high. A bear market occurs when the index or stock falls 20% or more from the peak for a sustained period of time.



Corrections are common during bull markets, and are considered normal and even healthy. They allow markets to remove speculative froth after a big run-up and give investors a chance to buy stocks at lower prices.



The major U.S. stock indexes entered a correction this month amid mounting fears about the impact that the



