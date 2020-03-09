Global  

A look at what happens when stocks enter a bear market

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Wall Street’s staggering skid that began less than three weeks ago has pulled the Dow Jones Industrial Average into what’s known as a bear market.

After a string of sharp losses, the Dow has now fallen more than 20% from its last peak on Feb. 12.

The S&P 500, the index most investors pay attention to, moved within striking distance of its own bear market Wednesday, as did the Nasdaq. Both indexes are in a correction, down at least 10% from their most recent all-time highs.

Here are some common questions asked about bear markets and corrections and what they mean for average investors:

___

HOW IS A BEAR MARKET DIFFERENT FROM A MARKET CORRECTION?

A correction is Wall Street's term for an index like the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, or even an individual stock, that's fallen 10% or more from a recent high. A bear market occurs when the index or stock falls 20% or more from the peak for a sustained period of time.

Corrections are common during bull markets, and are considered normal and even healthy. They allow markets to remove speculative froth after a big run-up and give investors a chance to buy stocks at lower prices.

The major U.S. stock indexes entered a correction this month amid mounting fears about the impact that the coronavirus outbreak could have on the global economy and company earnings growth. A oil market price war this week that led analysts to lower their profit forecasts for energy companies fueled more selling on Wall Street.

All told, the Dow fell 1,464.94 points Wednesday to 23,553.22. That's 20.3% below its record close of 29,551.42 on Feb. 12. The S&P 500 index slid 140.85 points to 2,741.38. It's now down 19% from its high of 3,386.15 on Feb. 19. The Nasdaq dropped 392.20 points to 7,952.05, or 19% below its peak of...
