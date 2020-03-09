Global  

Asia stocks extend global rout on coronavirus fears

Bangkok Post Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
TOKYO: Stocks in Asia sank at the open on Thursday, extending a global rout as fears intensify over the spread of the new coronavirus, now dubbed a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.
 Global Stocks Plunge Amid Oil Crash and Coronavirus Fear Global markets are taking a hit after a failed deal between OPEC and Russia led to the worst one-day crash in crude in decades. Saudi Arabia set off panic within oil markets by launching a price war. The Saudis are reacting to Russia's refusal...

Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault Lose Billions Over Coronavirus Fears The losses mainly come from company share prices falling due to the fast-spreading disease. Bezos, the world's richest..

Fears about the coronavirus did not stop many people from taking to the streets in India to celebrate Holi. According to CNN, Holi is traditionally celebrated across India, South Asia and among the..

Trading on Wall Street was temporarily halted early Monday local time as US stocks joined a global rout on crashing oil prices and mounting worries over the...
Gold prices rose on Monday, having briefly breached the $1,700 level, as a rout in global equities on concern over the economic fallout from the coronavirus...
