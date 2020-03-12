NBA suspends season after Utah Jazz player tests positive for COVID-19

Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

In a stunning coronavirus-related development, the National Basketball Association will suspend game play after Wednesday night's contests. An announcement issued by the league Wednesday night came after officials announced a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19, the disease resulting from the novel coronavirus that's now a pandemic. The league said the test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City… 👓 View full article

