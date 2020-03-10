Global  

Donald Trump's coronavirus move: New Zealand travel agents scrambling to re-book clients

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Donald Trump's coronavirus move: New Zealand travel agents scrambling to re-book clientsTravel agents are scrambling to re-book New Zealanders flying to Europe through the United States after President Donald Trump imposed a 30-day travel ban.Trump's surprise move is another blow to the already embattled airline and...
News video: Trump feeling 'very good' doesn't plan to take coronavirus test

Trump feeling 'very good' doesn't plan to take coronavirus test 01:42

 Providing an update on the coronavirus following a meeting with Republican lawmakers, U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he has not been tested for the coronavirus, saying he has no symptoms of the disease and was examined by the White House's physician.

