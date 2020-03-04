Global  

Ban on European travel to U.S. will batter airlines, already roiled by coronavirus

Reuters Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The new U.S. ban on foreign citizens entering the country if they have traveled to Europe in recent weeks will heap more pressure on airlines already reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, hitting European carriers the hardest, analysts said.
Airlines are wasting thousands of gallons of fuel on 'ghost flights'

Airlines are wasting thousands of gallons of fuel on 'ghost flights'

 EUROPE — Airlines are wasting thousands of gallons of jet fuel flying EMPTY airplanes amid China's latest gift to the world because of some fantastic European rule saying operators can lose their flight slots if they're not flying. Business Insider reports that people around the world are saying...

President Trump issues travel ban between US and Europe

President Donald Trump announced that the United States will issue a travel restriction between the US and Europe beginning Friday due to the spread of coronavirus.

Airlines adjusting policies as coronavirus worries grow

Airlines are having to make numerous adjustments as travelers become wary of traveling amid coronavirus concerns.

UBS imposes global ban on business travel due to spread of coronavirus

Swiss bank UBS Group has imposed a global ban on business travel due to the spread of the coronavirus, according to an internal memo sent to staff on Wednesday.
Travel curbs on European travelers to U.S. to hit airlines: trade body

A United States travel ban on European visitors will hit U.S. airlines, their employees, and travelers "extremely hard", trade group Airlines for America said on...
