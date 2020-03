Ban on European travel to U.S. will batter airlines, already roiled by coronavirus

The new U.S. ban on foreign citizens entering the country if they have traveled to Europe in recent weeks will heap more pressure on airlines already reeling from the coronavirus pandemic , hitting European carriers the hardest, analysts said.

