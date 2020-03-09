Nifty dives 5% into bear territory as WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () The Indian stock market entered bear territory and the blue-chip Nifty 50 slipped below the 10,000 mark for the first time in two years on Thursday, as the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic and the United States suspended travel from Europe.
Wall Street stocks plunged on Wednesday, with the Dow confirming a bear market for the first time since the financial crisis after the World Health Organization called the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Yahaira Jacquez reports.