Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Nifty dives 5% into bear territory as WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic

Nifty dives 5% into bear territory as WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic

Reuters India Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The Indian stock market entered bear territory and the blue-chip Nifty 50 slipped below the 10,000 mark for the first time in two years on Thursday, as the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic and the United States suspended travel from Europe.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Dow enters bear market territory amid coronavirus fears

Dow enters bear market territory amid coronavirus fears 02:26

 Wall Street stocks plunged on Wednesday, with the Dow confirming a bear market for the first time since the financial crisis after the World Health Organization called the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

European stocks plunge into bear market territory [Video]European stocks plunge into bear market territory

European stocks plunged into bear market territory Monday, with the regional Stoxx 600 index now down more than 20% from recent peaks. An oil price war isn't helping the mood. Julian Satterthwaite..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sensex tanks over 1,800 points over coronavirus pandemic; Nifty skids below 9,950

Equity indices plunged further on Thursday with the benchmark BSE sensex falling over 1,800 points following a declaration that the coronavirus outbreak is now a...
IndiaTimes

Dow enters bear market territory on coronavirus uncertainty as WHO declares pandemic

The dollar weakened and the Dow Jones industrials entered bear market territory on Wednesday on mounting worries about the global economy after world health...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

vccircle

VCCircle #Nifty dives 5% into bear territory as WHO declares #coronavirus a #pandemic | #Markets https://t.co/7GnQo2giY0 10 minutes ago

theedgemalaysia

The Edge Malaysia India's Nifty dives 5% into bear territory as WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic - Reuters https://t.co/tQ854Ak1k8 12 minutes ago

tweetsfromnivi

nivi good morning. https://t.co/HFMeGRBLmI #coronavirus 14 minutes ago

starbizmy

StarBiz India's Nifty dives 5% into bear territory as WHO declares Covid-19 a pandemic https://t.co/FJLnyIw8CE https://t.co/FJLnyIw8CE 22 minutes ago

pakovgt63

J Francisco De Leon RT @ReutersIndia: Nifty dives 5% into bear territory as WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic https://t.co/qi8mFvbNqK by @chris_jt24 and @sac… 26 minutes ago

ReutersIndia

Reuters India Nifty dives 5% into bear territory as WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic https://t.co/qi8mFvbNqK by @chris_jt24 an… https://t.co/cxDTWzSxqN 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.