Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Gold gains on global growth fears as WHO declares pandemic

Gold gains on global growth fears as WHO declares pandemic

Reuters India Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Gold rose on Thursday as concerns about the economic impact from the coronavirus increased after world health officials declared it a pandemic and many countries took measures to combat the spread by restricting public gatherings.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

European stocks slide again on pandemic fears [Video]European stocks slide again on pandemic fears

European shares fell again on Thursday, with travel stocks taking the biggest knock, as a jump in new coronavirus cases outside of China deepened fears of a pandemic that could dent global growth...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Gold gains as global markets slide on coronavirus fears

Gold prices rose on Monday, having briefly breached the $1,700 level, as a rout in global equities on concern over the economic fallout from the coronavirus...
Reuters India

Gold gains 1% en route to best week in eight years as virus risks mount

Gold prices rose more than 1% on Friday and were on course for their biggest weekly gain since Oct. 2011 as the global spread of the coronavirus dimmed growth...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

greatindiablog

GreatIndiaBlog Gold gains on global growth fears as WHO declares pandemic visit https://t.co/QeX5vke1Hs to read more https://t.co/YU5lCDU47W 32 minutes ago

CrweWorld

Crwe World Gold gains on global growth fears as WHO declares pandemic https://t.co/D9LUlU7kbs 35 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg Gold gains on global growth fears as WHO declares pandemic https://t.co/ILGKfC7rTB https://t.co/GA5oXyiqcm https://t.co/Hbkk7dJBrF 1 hour ago

niceinvestors

NICE Investment Club Gold gains on global growth fears as WHO declares pandemic https://t.co/wYJlhf2BMR https://t.co/EFdMY3wQ42 1 hour ago

CatarinaMCabri1

Catarina Cabrita 🌍 RT @ETCommodities: Gold gains on global growth fears as WHO declares pandemic https://t.co/uiyODrU6fl 1 hour ago

MohammadFarooq_

Mohammad Farooq Global shares were set for a rocky ride on Thursday as investors tally the economic damage of the virus, a day afte… https://t.co/iYf0yjcX3p 2 hours ago

ETCommodities

ET Commodities Gold gains on global growth fears as WHO declares pandemic https://t.co/uiyODrU6fl 2 hours ago

vagnerresearch

vagnerresearch Gold gains on global growth fears as WHO declares pandemic https://t.co/8cTdFHzSzi #MetalCommodities… https://t.co/MV07THTojI 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.