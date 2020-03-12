Global  

Nearly $640 billion coal investments undercut by cheap renewables - research

Reuters India Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Nearly $640 billion of investment in coal power capacity worldwide is at risk because it is cheaper to generate electricity from new renewables, research by think tank Carbon Tracker Initiative showed on Thursday.
Report: Affordable renewables displacing coal

Investors stand to lose $638 billion of capital investments in new coal power projects as renewable power will soon be cheape -More- 
Call to cancel new coal plants worldwide as renewables 'out-compete' on cost

'Proposed coal investments risk becoming stranded assets which could lock in high-cost coal power for decades,' says think tank boss
