Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Australian Govt Announces A$17.6 Bln Stimulus Package

Australian Govt Announces A$17.6 Bln Stimulus Package

RTTNews Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The Australian government unveiled a A$17.6 billion economic plan to tackle the significant challenges posed by the spread of the coronavirus. "Our targeted stimulus package will focus on keeping Australians in jobs and keeping businesses in business so we can bounce back strongly," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.