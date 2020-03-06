Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Seeking to avoid EU tariffs, Washington state House passes bill to drop Boeing tax break

Seeking to avoid EU tariffs, Washington state House passes bill to drop Boeing tax break

Reuters Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Washington state's House of Representatives passed a measure on Wednesday night that removes a key tax break for Boeing Co and other aerospace firms, in a bid to head off possible European tariffs on U.S. goods and ease a transatlantic trade dispute over aircraft subsidies.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Bill Could Bring Tax Break For Drivers

Bill Could Bring Tax Break For Drivers 00:25

 New York Congressman Max Rose is proposing a bill that could give tax breaks to drivers who pay high tolls in the South Bronx and Staten Island.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Curiosity rover spots potential clue for life on early Mars [Video]Curiosity rover spots potential clue for life on early Mars

NEW ROCHELLE, NEW YORK — In a study published in Astrobiology, astrobiologists at Washington State University and Technische Universitat in Berlin, say NASA's Curiosity rover found organic compounds..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:30Published

State House Passes Bill on Tornado Safety Information [Video]State House Passes Bill on Tornado Safety Information

State House Passes Bill on Tornado Safety Information

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Opinion: Is out-of-state property subject to Washington estate tax?

Washington is one of a few states that has its own estate tax. This is in addition to the federal estate tax and it applies not only to property located in...
bizjournals Also reported by •Seattle Times

Lawmakers resist Trump's proposed payroll tax break

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's proposed payroll tax break met with bipartisan resistance on Capitol Hill as pressure mounts on the administration...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this

10Babi10

Babi RT @The_Real_Fly: Seeking to avoid EU tariffs, Washington state House passes bill to drop Boeing tax break WOW $BA fucked 3 minutes ago

rcmapparel

Ryan1863 RT @newsfilterio: Seeking to avoid EU tariffs, Washington state House passes bill to drop Boeing tax break $BA https://t.co/XD6eZ5O64X 3 minutes ago

TradingETFS12

TradingETFs Seeking to avoid EU tariffs, Washington state House passes bill to drop Boeing tax break By Reuters,https://t.co/msuxVwURXr 11 minutes ago

investingport

Investingport Seeking to avoid EU tariffs, Washington state House passes bill to drop Boeing tax break https://t.co/OkOyNqxrJY 14 minutes ago

HEDGEenergy

HEDGE energy Seeking to avoid EU tariffs, Washington state House passes bill to drop Boeing tax break https://t.co/a2w7Zkxgyh 16 minutes ago

FrancCrist

Frankie Crisostomo Seeking to avoid EU tariffs, Washington state House passes bill to... https://t.co/8egPdhbd1H 16 minutes ago

HEDGEenergy

HEDGE energy New Article: Seeking to avoid EU tariffs, Washington state House passes bill to drop Boeing tax break… https://t.co/IF5U0hejEq 16 minutes ago

FinanzLinksWELT

FinanzLinksECONOMY Seeking to avoid 🇪🇺 EU tariffs, Washington state House passes bill to drop Boeing tax break https://t.co/88f4YgcIob REUTERS 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.