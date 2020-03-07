Global  

Exclusive: Mexico to invite oil and gas investment, no auctions for now

Reuters India Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Mexico will soon invite private firms to invest in oil and gas projects to help a flagging economy hit by the fallout of coronavirus, Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said on Wednesday, but cautioned energy auctions were not on the cards for now.
UBS Bank won’t fund new offshore Arctic oil, gas projects

KENAI, Alaska (AP) — A multinational investment bank has ended support for offshore drilling in the Arctic amid efforts to tackle climate change, a move that...
Seattle Times

Offshore Wind To See $200+ Billion Expansion By 2025

Despite lower returns than offshore oil and gas, offshore wind will become an increasingly attractive investment destination in the energy transition.   Global...
OilPrice.com

