Sensex crashes by 2,500 points, Nifty down by 761 points as coronavirus declared pandemic

Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Indian equity markets opened in red on Thursday (March 12) with the BSE Sensex losing 1,672.09 points or 4.68% at 34025.31, and the Nifty plunging 490.40 points or 4.69% at 9,968 due to coronavirus fear and global sell-off. Nifty has opened below 10,000 level for the first time since March 26, 2018. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend