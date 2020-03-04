Global  

Australia unveils $11.4 billion in virus outbreak stimulus

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
PERTH, Australia (AP) — Australia on Thursday put forward a $17.6 billion (US $11.4 billion) stimulus package meant to stave off a recession due to the impact of the virus outbreak on its economy.

The package includes cash payments for small businesses and welfare recipients to counter the impact of the disease, which has infected more than 126,000 people worldwide.

Australia has recorded 127 cases of the virus and three deaths. The World Health Organization declared Wednesday that the global coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic causing, jolting markets worldwide and raising the sense of urgency surrounding efforts to contain it.

The Australian government will spend 11 billion Australian dollars($7.1 billion) before June 30, the end of the financial year, with the remainder to be spent before July 2021.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the package would provide an immediate stimulus to Australia’s economy. Up to 6.5 million people — nearly a quarter of the country’s population — on government benefits, including pensioners, the unemployed and family tax benefits, will receive one-off payments of 750 Australian dollars each ($485).

"The biggest beneficiaries of that will be pensioners," Morrison said. "They comprise around half of those who will receive those payments."

Morrison said small and medium businesses will receive cash payments of between 2,000 Australian dollars ($1,294) and 25,000 Australian dollars ($16,184) to help pay wages or hire extra staff.

"This plan is about keeping Australians in jobs," he said. "This plan is about keeping a business in business and this plan is about ensuring the Australian economy bounces back stronger on the other side of this and, with that, the budget bounces back with it."

The stimulus package also includes a 1...
Recent related news from verified sources

