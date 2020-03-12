Global  

European stocks plunge after Trump coronavirus travel ban announcement

France 24 Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Europe's major stock markets  fell through the floor again on Thursday after Donald Trump banned all travel from Europe to the US for a month to fight the coronavirus -- with the London, Paris and Frankfurt stock exchanges all falling by more than 5 percent -- ramping up fears the global economy will careen into recession.
News video: Pres. Trump Announces Travel Ban From Most Of Europe In Response To Coronavirus

 President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced aggressive measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including a ban on all travel from Europe with the exception of the U.K. The White House later clarified that the ban did not apply to U.S. citizens or legal residents. Veronica De La Cruz...

EU leaders slam Trump's sweeping coronavirus travel ban for 450 million European nationals

EU leaders say Trump's coronavirus travel ban was taken 'without consultation' from the bloc.
USATODAY.com

Trump forced to clarify coronavirus travel ban trade confusion after misspeaking during historic address

Financial markets already react to president's prime time error
Independent

