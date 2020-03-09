Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Circuit breaker triggered on SET index

Circuit breaker triggered on SET index

Bangkok Post Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
A trading circuit breaker was triggered as Thailand’s stock market fell by 10% when the afternoon session resumed on Thursday, only the fourth time it has been used to curb excessive volatility.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Stock Market Trading Halted by Circuit Breaker for First Time Since 1997

Stock Market Trading Halted by Circuit Breaker for First Time Since 1997 01:15

 Stock Market Trading Halted by Circuit Breaker for First Time Since 1997 The circuit breaker mechanism was triggered early in Monday's trading after the S&P 500 plunged seven percent shortly after opening. Global economies continues to be shaken by the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. For 15...

Recent related news from verified sources

S&P/ASX 200 futures pointing to another big down day

S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) (ASX:XJO) futures are down over 6% heading into the open after US markets were smashed overnight on COVID19 fears and lower oil...
Proactive Investors

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kasandra_alexis

🦂✨☀️ RT @nbcwashington: Trading in U.S. stocks was halted Thursday after a 7% decline in the S&P 500-stock index triggered the New York Stock Ex… 39 seconds ago

anarivasWSJ

Ana Rivas The S&P 500 shed 7% shortly after the opening bell, plunging the index into bear market territory and triggering a… https://t.co/B36ZsPIccG 2 minutes ago

nbcwashington

NBCWashington Trading in U.S. stocks was halted Thursday after a 7% decline in the S&P 500-stock index triggered the New York Sto… https://t.co/ycpvRlkiMy 4 minutes ago

Bruno_J_Navarro

Bruno WASH YOUR HANDS Navarro The S&P 500 shed 7% shortly after the opening bell, plunging the index into bear market territory and triggering a… https://t.co/9TAPlQ6bLm 25 minutes ago

TheGrinch_BA

TheGrinch #Remember A cross-market trading halt can be triggered at three circuit breaker thresholds that measure a decrease… https://t.co/QllAFJ7Efc 37 minutes ago

mkewman

Mark Kewman What's a Circuit Breaker? Level 1 & 2 Circuit Breakers if the Index falls by 7% below it's last close, trading hal… https://t.co/elvPH4tWp8 37 minutes ago

morfca

ʎuoɥʇuɐ RT @markets: S&P 500 Index limit down circuit breaker triggered after 7% drop. Trading halted for 15 mins https://t.co/2JarXSDy5b https://… 41 minutes ago

spilzrozay

♡♡♡ RT @rapplerdotcom: The last time the circuit breaker or 15-minute trading suspension was triggered was during the 2008 global financial cri… 46 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.