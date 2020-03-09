Circuit breaker triggered on SET index



Recent related news from verified sources S&P/ASX 200 futures pointing to another big down day S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) (ASX:XJO) futures are down over 6% heading into the open after US markets were smashed overnight on COVID19 fears and lower oil...

Proactive Investors 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this 🦂✨☀️ RT @nbcwashington: Trading in U.S. stocks was halted Thursday after a 7% decline in the S&P 500-stock index triggered the New York Stock Ex… 39 seconds ago Ana Rivas The S&P 500 shed 7% shortly after the opening bell, plunging the index into bear market territory and triggering a… https://t.co/B36ZsPIccG 2 minutes ago NBCWashington Trading in U.S. stocks was halted Thursday after a 7% decline in the S&P 500-stock index triggered the New York Sto… https://t.co/ycpvRlkiMy 4 minutes ago Bruno WASH YOUR HANDS Navarro The S&P 500 shed 7% shortly after the opening bell, plunging the index into bear market territory and triggering a… https://t.co/9TAPlQ6bLm 25 minutes ago TheGrinch #Remember A cross-market trading halt can be triggered at three circuit breaker thresholds that measure a decrease… https://t.co/QllAFJ7Efc 37 minutes ago Mark Kewman What's a Circuit Breaker? Level 1 & 2 Circuit Breakers if the Index falls by 7% below it's last close, trading hal… https://t.co/elvPH4tWp8 37 minutes ago ʎuoɥʇuɐ RT @markets: S&P 500 Index limit down circuit breaker triggered after 7% drop. Trading halted for 15 mins https://t.co/2JarXSDy5b https://… 41 minutes ago ♡♡♡ RT @rapplerdotcom: The last time the circuit breaker or 15-minute trading suspension was triggered was during the 2008 global financial cri… 46 minutes ago