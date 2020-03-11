Global  

The Agenda: The coronavirus crisis 'is going to get worse,' Buffalo's college fair is canceled and a downtown restaurant files for bankruptcy

bizjournals Thursday, 12 March 2020
MORNING LEAD One of the nation's top health officials has offered an ominous prediction about the burgeoning coronavirus crisis. "The bottom line: It is going to get worse," says Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. President Trump has restricted travel from Europe to the United States to try to halt the virus’s spread. QUICK READ Concerns about the spread of coronavirus have prompted the cancellation of the Buffalo National College Fair. The…
 The World Health Organisation has declared that the global coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic.

Buffalo National College Fair canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

Concerns about the spread of coronavirus have prompted the cancellation of the Buffalo National College Fair. The National Association for College Admission...
Tracking coronavirus: 'It is going to get worse'

One of the nation's top health officials offered an ominous prediction about the burgeoning coronavirus crisis on Wednesday. "The bottom line: It is going to get...
