Tampa Convention Center events canceled due to coronavirus concerns

bizjournals Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Two big events that would bring thousands of room nights and more than $4 million in expected economic impact have been canceled at Tampa Convention Center. The two events were canceled this week, Visit Tampa Bay CEO and President Santiago Corrada told the Tampa Bay Business Journal. One was the annual Lifesavers National Conference on Highway Safety Priorities, which is the largest gathering of highway safety professionals in the U.S. It was slated to run from March 15 to March 17. That event…
