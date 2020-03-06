Global  

SBI gets approval to invest Rs 7,250 crore in Yes Bank

IndiaTimes Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday said it has received approval to buy Rs 7,250 crore worth of shares in crisis-hit Yes Bank. The bank's shareholding in Yes Bank will remain within 49 per cent of the paid up capital of the private sector lender.
