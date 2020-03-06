SBI gets approval to invest Rs 7,250 crore in Yes Bank
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday said it has received approval to buy Rs 7,250 crore worth of shares in crisis-hit Yes Bank. The bank's shareholding in Yes Bank will remain within 49 per cent of the paid up capital of the private sector lender.
The Bank of England has cut its main interest rate to 0.25% from 0.75%. The central bank said the decision came following the spread of Covid-19, which has seen stock markets and shares plunge around the world. In a statement, the bank said its role is to help UK businesses and households manage...
Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor on March 08. He was arrested under money laundering case related to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. He will be produced before..
State of Bank of India (SBI) chairman Rajnish Kumar on Saturday said that the bank has received the draft scheme of resolution for cash-strapped Yes Bank and the...