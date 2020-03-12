Global  

Oil prices 'crater' more than 6% after Trump bans travel from Europe over coronavirus pandemic

Business Insider Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Oil prices 'crater' more than 6% after Trump bans travel from Europe over coronavirus pandemic· Brent crude and WTI prices slumped more than 6% after President Donald Trump imposed ban on travel from Europe in order to tackle the growing spread of coronavirus.
· Global airline stocks plummeted in the early hours of Thursday, further adding to the fall in oil prices
· Both Brent Crude and WTI are down nearly 50%...
News video: Trump Issues Travel Restrictions Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Trump Issues Travel Restrictions Amid Coronavirus Pandemic 00:32

 President Donald Trump has announced sweeping restrictions on travel from Europe. He has ordered travel from Europe to the United States to be restricted for the next 30 days. The mandate comes as there are growing concerns regarding the rapidly spreading coronavirus. “We are marshaling the full...

St. Louis Bans Events with More Than 1,000 People [Video]St. Louis Bans Events with More Than 1,000 People

The city of St. Louis is banning events of more than 1,000 people to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Credit: KTVI     Duration: 02:41Published

Biden, Sanders challenge Trump on coronavirus [Video]Biden, Sanders challenge Trump on coronavirus

Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders on Thursday both challenged U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration&apos;s response to the coronavirus. Jonah Green has..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:15Published


Oil slumps 6% as U.S. bans travel from Europe over coronavirus pandemic

Oil prices slumped again on Thursday amid a broader market rout after the United States banned travel from Europe following a declaration that the coronavirus...
Reuters

Coronavirus: Trump bans travel from Europe to US

Coronavirus: Trump bans travel from Europe to USPresident Donald Trump has announced he is suspending all travel between the United States and Europe for 30 days beginning Friday as he seeks to combat a viral...
New Zealand Herald

