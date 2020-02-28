Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Coronavirus shock is pushing highly indebted 'zombie' companies towards financial ruin — and a risky $1 trillion market is already showing the damage a recession would do

Coronavirus shock is pushing highly indebted 'zombie' companies towards financial ruin — and a risky $1 trillion market is already showing the damage a recession would do

Business Insider Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus shock is pushing highly indebted 'zombie' companies towards financial ruin — and a risky $1 trillion market is already showing the damage a recession would do· The coronavirus pandemic could throw the US economy into a recession this year. 
· If that happens, companies that amassed a ton of debt during the expansion would struggle to repay and stay in business as their cash flows shrink. 
· The $1 trillion leveraged-loan market has been underperforming and seeing historic...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Stock Market's 11-Year Bull Market Ends on Coronavirus Upheaval

Stock Market's 11-Year Bull Market Ends on Coronavirus Upheaval 01:21

 Stock Market's 11-Year Bull Market Ends on Coronavirus Upheaval The Dow Jones closed on Wednesday on a near six percent decline. Since the peak on Wall Street a few weeks ago, the Dow is down 20 percent. Fears of a global recession intensified as the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cramer: Market Plunge is Due to Coronavirus Recession Fears [Video]Cramer: Market Plunge is Due to Coronavirus Recession Fears

Cramer: Market Plunge is Due to Coronavirus Recession Fears

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:00Published

Stock market has it's lowest week since 2008 recession all thanks to coronavirus [Video]Stock market has it's lowest week since 2008 recession all thanks to coronavirus

The stock markets are the latest victim of the coronavirus, giving it the lowest week it's had since the 2008 recession.

Credit: WTHIPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

France, Italy seek fiscal shock therapy to combat coronavirus

France and Italy called on Monday for Europe-wide fiscal stimulus to counter the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, as Japan prepared to boost financing for...
Reuters India

U.S. employment report expected to show strength before coronavirus spread

U.S. job growth likely slowed in February, but the pace probably remained consistent with a healthy labor market despite the coronavirus outbreak, which stoked...
Reuters Also reported by •NewsmaxRTTNews

Tweets about this

SchwartzInsGrp

Matt Schwartz RT @businessinsider: Coronavirus shock is pushing highly indebted 'zombie' companies towards financial ruin — and a risky $1 trillion marke… 1 hour ago

nichcarlson

Nicholas Carlson Coronavirus shock is pushing highly indebted 'zombie' companies towards financial ruin — and a risky $1 trillion ma… https://t.co/pJsYv6CBqL 3 hours ago

SteveDavisMktg

Steve Davis Mktg Coronavirus shock is pushing highly indebted 'zombie' companies towards financial ruin — and a risky $1 trillion ma… https://t.co/MxFw1UWXhA 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.