Coronavirus shock is pushing highly indebted 'zombie' companies towards financial ruin — and a risky $1 trillion market is already showing the damage a recession would do
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () · The coronavirus pandemic could throw the US economy into a recession this year.
· If that happens, companies that amassed a ton of debt during the expansion would struggle to repay and stay in business as their cash flows shrink.
· The $1 trillion leveraged-loan market has been underperforming and seeing historic...
Stock Market's 11-Year Bull Market Ends on Coronavirus Upheaval The Dow Jones closed on Wednesday on a near six percent decline. Since the peak on Wall Street a few weeks ago, the Dow is down 20 percent. Fears of a global recession intensified as the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a...
U.S. job growth likely slowed in February, but the pace probably remained consistent with a healthy labor market despite the coronavirus outbreak, which stoked... Reuters Also reported by •Newsmax •RTTNews
Tweets about this
Matt Schwartz RT @businessinsider: Coronavirus shock is pushing highly indebted 'zombie' companies towards financial ruin — and a risky $1 trillion marke… 1 hour ago
Nicholas Carlson Coronavirus shock is pushing highly indebted 'zombie' companies towards financial ruin — and a risky $1 trillion ma… https://t.co/pJsYv6CBqL 3 hours ago
Steve Davis Mktg Coronavirus shock is pushing highly indebted 'zombie' companies towards financial ruin — and a risky $1 trillion ma… https://t.co/MxFw1UWXhA 4 hours ago