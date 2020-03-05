Global  

U.S. weekly jobless claims unexpectedly fall

Reuters Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefit unexpectedly fell last week, but could rise in the coming weeks as the coronavirus pandemic causes companies to layoff workers amid supply chain disruptions and waning demand for some goods and services.
