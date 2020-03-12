U.S. lawmakers seek to curb Huawei's access to U.S. banks: document

U.S. lawmakers plan to unveil a bill on Thursday that could be used to block Huawei Technologies Ltd from accessing U.S. banks for certain transactions, in a bid to thwart the Chinese telecoms giant amid frustration over the failure of prior sanctions to curb its business.



