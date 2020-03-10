KC organizers cancel St. Patrick's Day parade

Thursday, 12 March 2020 () Parade organizers announced Thursday that they have chosen to cancel Kansas City's iconic St. Patrick's Day parade due to rising concerns over the coronavirus. "Canceling the parade was not a decision we made lightly," parade senior co-chair Adam Cannon said in a release [PDF]. "For 48 years, the Kansas City St. Patrick's Day Parade has been a tradition for families, businesses, organizations and so many more." Parade officials said they made the difficult decision after the rapid development that…
New York leaders are trying to contain the spread of the coronavirus by preventing large gatherings. This has led to the postponing of several events, including the city’s wildly popular St. Patrick’s Day Parade. CBS2's Reena Roy has the latest.