The Dow plunged into a bear market in just 20 days — the fastest 20% drop in history
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () · *It took just 20 trading days for the Dow Jones Industrial Average to enter bear market territory on Wednesday, easily making it the fastest such slide in the US stock market's history.*
· *Past 20% declines from the index's peak took 255 sessions on average, Michael Batnick, director of research at Ritholtz Wealth...
Wall Street stocks plunged on Wednesday, with the Dow confirming a bear market for the first time since the financial crisis after the World Health Organization called the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Yahaira Jacquez reports.
Wall Street stocks suffered another brutal rout Wednesday, pushing the Dow into a "bear market" after the latest series of event cancelations and company... News24 Also reported by •Reuters •SeattlePI.com •bizjournals •Seattle Times