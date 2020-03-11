Global  

The Dow plunged into a bear market in just 20 days — the fastest 20% drop in history

Business Insider Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The Dow plunged into a bear market in just 20 days — the fastest 20% drop in history· *It took just 20 trading days for the Dow Jones Industrial Average to enter bear market territory on Wednesday, easily making it the fastest such slide in the US stock market's history.*
Past 20% declines from the index's peak took 255 sessions on average, Michael Batnick, director of research at Ritholtz Wealth...
News video: Dow enters bear market territory amid coronavirus fears

Dow enters bear market territory amid coronavirus fears 02:26

 Wall Street stocks plunged on Wednesday, with the Dow confirming a bear market for the first time since the financial crisis after the World Health Organization called the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

Stock Market's 11-Year Bull Market Ends on Coronavirus Upheaval [Video]Stock Market's 11-Year Bull Market Ends on Coronavirus Upheaval

Stock Market's 11-Year Bull Market Ends on Coronavirus Upheaval The Dow Jones closed on Wednesday on a near six percent decline. Since the peak on Wall Street a few weeks ago, the Dow is down 20..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:21Published

S&P bear market will soon end - Goldman Sachs [Video]S&P bear market will soon end - Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs predicts the S&P 500 will plunge 28% from its February peak, putting it deep into a bear market. As Fred Katayama reports, Wall Street edged closer to bear territory Wednesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:29Published


Fin24.com | Wall Street tanks, enters 'bear market' on virus fears

Wall Street stocks suffered another brutal rout Wednesday, pushing the Dow into a "bear market" after the latest series of event cancelations and company...
Futures Pointing To Sharply Lower Open On Wall Street

After the Dow entered bear market territory for the first since the 2008 financial crisis in the previous session, stocks are likely to see further downside in...
LAURAda28051967

LAURA daSilva RT @WSJ: The Dow industrials fell more than 7%, extending the global market selloff that has plunged U.S. stocks into a bear market https:/… 56 seconds ago

HelloNewsSite

Hello News RT @celebritykimdot: The Dow plunged into a bear market in just 20 days â the fastest 20% drop in history https://t.co/tydz8NxCIX #UK #To… 4 minutes ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 The Dow plunged into a bear market in just 20 days â the fastest 20% drop in history https://t.co/tydz8NxCIX #UK #TodayUK #WeekUK 7 minutes ago

hshaban

Hamza Shaban The global market selloff that plunged U.S. stocks into a bear market continued at a furious pace Thursday, as stoc… https://t.co/THryOcrct5 7 minutes ago

MoBea

Mauria Price RT @businessinsider: The Dow plunged into a bear market in just 20 days — the fastest 20% plunge in history https://t.co/Tx3jQD8O39 8 minutes ago

ampherlaw1

Lindy Barbour RT @Reuters: Global stocks plunged into a bear market after President Donald Trump banned travel from Europe amid the #coronavirus outbreak… 9 minutes ago

