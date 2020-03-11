Global  

Buffalo-area colleges continue to adapt to shifting COVID-19 situation

bizjournals Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
College and university administrators across Western New York continue to alter their spring semesters as coronavirus concerns continue. Many institutions are still working on the logistics of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's decision Wednesday to shift coursework at all SUNY schools to online-only for the rest of the semester; the University at Buffalo won't have students return from spring break after next week, while SUNY Buffalo State will extend spring break by a week and then do likewise. Many private…
Buffalo National College Fair canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

Concerns about the spread of coronavirus have prompted the cancellation of the Buffalo National College Fair. The National Association for College Admission...
bizjournals


