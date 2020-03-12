Global  

Alert: Stocks sink after Trump travel ban, underwhelming economic measures add to fears about virus impact; Dow drops 1,600

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks sink after Trump travel ban, underwhelming economic measures add to fears about virus impact; Dow drops 1,600.
News video: President Trump issues 30-day ban for those traveling from Europe to the U.S.

President Trump issues 30-day ban for those traveling from Europe to the U.S. 09:37

 The U.K. is excluded from the ban.

Coronavirus: EU condemns Trump over US travel ban from 26 Schengen countries [Video]Coronavirus: EU condemns Trump over US travel ban from 26 Schengen countries

The European Union has condemned the announcement by Donald Trump of a near ban on travel from 26 Schengen countries over coronavirus, saying it had been imposed "unilaterally and without..

Trump's Europe travel ban adds to airlines' woes [Video]Trump's Europe travel ban adds to airlines' woes

European airline stocks plunge after Donald Trump restricts travel from Europe to try to contain the coronavirus. Lucy Fielder reports.

'Real killer blow': Global airline stocks plunge on Trump's travel ban and analysts expect a '30%-50%' drop

'Real killer blow': Global airline stocks plunge on Trump's travel ban and analysts expect a '30%-50%' drop· Global stocks plummeted after President Donald Trump imposed travel restrictions from several European countries. · The European travel and leisure index...
EU assessing Trump's travel ban from Europe as virus spreads

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Thursday will evaluate President Donald Trump’s decision to restrict travel from Europe to the United States amid deep...
