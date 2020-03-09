Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > U.S. Producer Prices Drop More Than Expected Amid Slump In Energy Prices

U.S. Producer Prices Drop More Than Expected Amid Slump In Energy Prices

RTTNews Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Partly reflecting a steep drop in energy prices, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing U.S. producer prices declined by much more than expected in the month of February. The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand slid by 0.6 percent in February after climbing by 0.5 percent in January.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Thai locals taught how to produce face masks during coronavirus crisis

Thai locals taught how to produce face masks during coronavirus crisis 04:50

 Thai locals take part in a workshop learning how to make protective face masks from cloth as the country battles a shortage during the coronavirus crisis. The country's government rolled out the classes nationwide, teaching residents how then can sew face mask from cloth to help protect themselves...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gas prices dip below $2 per gallon in Kenosha [Video]Gas prices dip below $2 per gallon in Kenosha

It's been a while since we've seen gas prices this low! Lower demand for oil spurred in part by the spread of the coronavirus has dropped prices below $2/gallon at Lou Perrine's in Kenosha.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 00:36Published

Gas Prices Drop As Russia And Saudi Arabia Fail To Reach Agreement [Video]Gas Prices Drop As Russia And Saudi Arabia Fail To Reach Agreement

Two of the largest oil-producing countries in the world failed to reach an agreement on oil product so both have begun to produce more, this has led to a drop in prices at the pump for Pittsburghers,..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. Producer Prices Drop Much More Than Expected In February

Partly reflecting a steep drop in energy prices, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing U.S. producer prices declined by much more than...
RTTNews

OPEC’s No.2 Suffers From Saudi-Russian Oil Price War

OPEC’s second-largest producer, Iraq, has been grappling with street protests for months and the coronavirus outbreak for a few weeks, and now it faces another...
OilPrice.com Also reported by •WorldNews

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.