Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Stock Trading Halted For Second Time This Week As Markets Plunge

Stock Trading Halted For Second Time This Week As Markets Plunge

CBS 2 Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Stock trading was halted in early trading after shares plunged. It's the second pause in trading this week amid growing fears about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Wall Street plunge resumes after trading halt

Wall Street plunge resumes after trading halt 02:07

 Stock trading resumed after a Monday nosedive of 7 percent in the benchmark S&amp;P 500 forced so-called circuit breakers to temporarily halt stock trading. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Stock Market Trading Halted by Circuit Breaker for First Time Since 1997 [Video]Stock Market Trading Halted by Circuit Breaker for First Time Since 1997

The circuit breaker mechanism was triggered early in Monday's trading after the S&P 500 plunged seven percent shortly after opening.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

Stock market has it's lowest week since 2008 recession all thanks to coronavirus [Video]Stock market has it's lowest week since 2008 recession all thanks to coronavirus

The stock markets are the latest victim of the coronavirus, giving it the lowest week it's had since the 2008 recession.

Credit: WTHIPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: US stock market plummets on travel ban fears

Coronavirus: US stock market plummets on travel ban fearsThe deepening coronavirus crisis sent stocks into another alarming slide on Wall Street on Thursday, triggering a brief, automatic shutdown in trading for the...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •TechCrunchCTV NewsCP24

Wall Street resumes trading after 7% slide triggers halt

U.S. stock indexes resumed trading on Thursday after being halted for 15 minutes, as the benchmark S&P 500 index plunged 7% and triggered an automatic cutout...
Reuters Also reported by •WorldNewsCP24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nando6990

Nick Orgofman RT @CNN: "The markets are going to be just fine," President Trump told reporters Thursday. His comments came after Wall Street experienced… 1 minute ago

RaeDiamond

✊🏾 Thursday’s rout also marked the second time this week that a market-wide circuit breaker was triggered to prevent s… https://t.co/o40FiVrxWA 22 minutes ago

RebeccaSWH

RebeccaSWH RT @HoarseWisperer: Overnight trading was halted when Trump’s nonsensical speech sent futures spiraling down 5%. That means markets are po… 51 minutes ago

notComey

NotComey RT @AC360: Pres. Trump says "the markets are going to be just fine," after Wall Street experienced such severe selling that the New York St… 1 hour ago

fujitayuh

FUJITA YUH RT @Independent: Coronavirus spread triggers historic halt in trading for second time this week as US markets plunge https://t.co/QxNuecGXir 1 hour ago

Roshan97kumar

Roshan kumar RT @ani_digital: Trading halted on Wall Street for second time this week after stocks plunge 7 pc at open Read @ANI story | https://t.co/H… 1 hour ago

OccuWorld

OccuWorld 🏴 Trading is halted for the second time in a week as the Dow plummets 1,696 points – in 6 days it fell from 25K to 21K https://t.co/kGtHDwoVG2 2 hours ago

dennismiya12

Dennis Miyahira US stock trading halted after S&P 500 drops 7%, hits circuit breakers https://t.co/eqZXiH0uvF 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.