Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Goldman Sachs studied every bear market in stocks since 1835 — and concluded that 3 red flags make this coronavirus-driven one unlike any other in history

Goldman Sachs studied every bear market in stocks since 1835 — and concluded that 3 red flags make this coronavirus-driven one unlike any other in history

Business Insider Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Goldman Sachs studied every bear market in stocks since 1835 — and concluded that 3 red flags make this coronavirus-driven one unlike any other in history· US stocks plunged into their 28th bear market since 1835 on Thursday, ending a record-setting bull run.
· Goldman Sachs classified this episode as an "event-driven" bear market caused by the new coronavirus. 
· Three things make this one unique: the virus, its infection rate, and the low level of interest rates. 
·...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: S&P bear market will soon end - Goldman Sachs

S&P bear market will soon end - Goldman Sachs 01:29

 Goldman Sachs predicts the S&P 500 will plunge 28% from its February peak, putting it deep into a bear market. As Fred Katayama reports, Wall Street edged closer to bear territory Wednesday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dow enters bear market territory amid coronavirus fears [Video]Dow enters bear market territory amid coronavirus fears

Wall Street stocks plunged on Wednesday, with the Dow confirming a bear market for the first time since the financial crisis after the World Health Organization called the coronavirus outbreak a..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:26Published

S&P bull market will soon end - Goldman Sachs [Video]S&P bull market will soon end - Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs predicts the S&amp;P 500 will plunge 28% from its February peak, putting it deep into a bear market. As Fred Katayama reports, Wall Street edged closer to bear territory Wednesday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Why Goldman Sachs, Charles Schwab, and TD Ameritrade Stocks Are Plunging (Again)

Financial services stocks are getting torpedoed again in March by the coronavirus-driven market sell-off that started in February.
Motley Fool Also reported by •Business Insider

What's a bear market and why are stocks about to enter one?

US stocks are nearing a bear market, amid the coronavirus outbreak. This would be the first bear market since the financial crisis.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tweeterboy

Richard Phillips RT @businessinsider: Goldman Sachs studied every bear market in stocks since 1835 — and concluded that 3 red flags make this coronavirus-dr… 25 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.