Eurozone bank tries to ease coronavirus crisis

BBC News Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The European Central Bank is offering cheap loans to commercial banks, but markets are unimpressed.
News video: Bank of England slash interest rates

Bank of England slash interest rates 01:54

 The Governor of the Bank of England says the financial system can be part of the solution in supporting the coronavirus crisis.

COVID-19 bank preps [Video]COVID-19 bank preps

COVID-19 bank preps

Bank Governor Mark Carney press conference on interest rate cut [Video]Bank Governor Mark Carney press conference on interest rate cut

At a press conference following the rate cut, Bank Governor Mark Carney said the rate cut was part of a ” comprehensive and timely package of measures to help UK businesses and households bridge..

World Bank Pledges $12 Billion In Coronavirus Aid For Poor Countries

World Bank Pledges $12 Billion In Coronavirus Aid For Poor CountriesWatch VideoThe World Bank is providing $12 billion in emergency grants and assistance to help developing countries respond to the coronavirus crisis. The aid...
Newsy

ECB shifts into crisis mode as coronavirus bites eurozone economy

The COVID-19 shock to the global economy is forcing the European Central Bank to open its monetary spigots further. But unlike in previous crises, the ECB is...
Deutsche Welle

Grumpypeet

Grumpypeet RT @BBCBusiness: Eurozone bank tries to ease coronavirus crisis https://t.co/GMGzQyQJNg 3 minutes ago

BcabaNetwork

BCABA Network Eurozone bank tries to ease coronavirus crisis https://t.co/XPx0gfAcTz via @bcabanetwork https://t.co/m3xTh2n0dP 7 minutes ago

TobiasCobb1

Tobias Cobb Eurozone bank tries to ease coronavirus crisis https://t.co/waqrRESbRU 10 minutes ago

Sortiwa

Sortiwa Eurozone bank tries to ease coronavirus crisis Image copyright Getty Images… https://t.co/Ezj4V6srtF 12 minutes ago

myglnews

myglnews Eurozone bank tries to ease coronavirus crisis https://t.co/mGyDQD5eNg https://t.co/h8EWl3sSSh 25 minutes ago

fortisinvest

Fortis Investment Eurozone bank tries to ease coronavirus crisis https://t.co/7mn3wqdAdX https://t.co/3eVnetinFa 32 minutes ago

_OfficeLady

catty @null Eurozone bank tries to ease coronavirus crisis The European Central Bank is offe https://t.co/WM1WncDB1q 32 minutes ago

BBCWorldBiz

BBC World Business Eurozone bank tries to ease coronavirus crisis https://t.co/3MUj3VayCS 36 minutes ago

