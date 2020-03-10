NCAA conference basketball tournaments canceled, ending regular seasons of SLU, Mizzou and Illinois
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () A number of NCAA conference basketball tournaments were cancelled Thursday on account of the coronavirus. The cancellations affected a number of local teams trying to make it into the NCAA tournament bracket. The Atlantic 10 Conference, with Saint Louis University as the No. 4 seed, canceled the remainder of its tournament in Brooklyn, New York. SLU finishes the season 23-8. The A10 tournament began Wednesday and SLU was set to play the winner of today's game between St. Bonaventure and George…
Ivy League Cancels Conference Basketball Tournaments Due to Coronavirus The four-team tournaments were to be held Friday through Sunday in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The regular-season champions, Princeton women and Yale men, will be awarded the automatic NCAA Tournament bids. The Ivy League also...
It's time to shut down conference basketball tournaments and next week's NCAA tournament. March Madness isn't worth the risk of spreading coronavirus.
