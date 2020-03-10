NCAA conference basketball tournaments canceled, ending regular seasons of SLU, Mizzou and Illinois

Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

A number of NCAA conference basketball tournaments were cancelled Thursday on account of the coronavirus . The cancellations affected a number of local teams trying to make it into the NCAA tournament bracket. The Atlantic 10 Conference, with Saint Louis University as the No. 4 seed, canceled the remainder of its tournament in Brooklyn, New York. SLU finishes the season 23-8. The A10 tournament began Wednesday and SLU was set to play the winner of today's game between St. Bonaventure and George…


