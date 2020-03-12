Global  

Major League Soccer suspends season due to coronavirus

bizjournals Thursday, 12 March 2020
Major League Soccer will suspend its season for 30 days due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus, meaning Inter Miami CF will postpone its home opener. The league confirmed Thursday morning that the suspension was effective immediately "as the league continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 with its medical task force and public health officials." “Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season – based on the advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease…
News video: MLS Suspends Its Season, Colorado Rapids Games Won't Go On

MLS Suspends Its Season, Colorado Rapids Games Won't Go On 00:24

 Following in the footsteps of the NBA, Major League Soccer is suspending its season for 30 days due to the coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports.

