American Airlines caps fares on some U.S.-bound flights from Europe

bizjournals Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
American Airlines, like other carriers, is grappling with new guidance from the U.S. government that limits travel between the U.S. and Europe starting Friday. One of the measures that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) is taking places fare caps on U.S.-bound flights from European countries affected by the guidance. "We are placing caps on fares for all cabins, on flights from Europe back to the U.S. that are affected by the government-imposed travel restrictions," an American spokesperson…
