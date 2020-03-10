Global  

NHL, MLB to suspend seasons due to coronavirus

bizjournals Thursday, 12 March 2020
The National Hockey League announced Thursday that it was suspending its season indefinitely, following similar decisions made by the NBA and Major League Soccer. The NBA suspended its season on Wednesday night after a player on the Utah Jazz tested positive for coronavirus. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman noted that, while no NHL players had tested positive for the virus, the NHL and NBA share many of the same facilities and locker rooms. He said it was likely that a member of the NHL community would…
 Four major pro sports leagues in America, which are all currently holding preseason or regular season contests, jointly announced on Monday that locker room access will be cut to anyone deemed "non-essential," which includes reporters.

MLB delays start of season over coronavirus outbreak

Major League Baseball will delay its 2020 season's opening day by at least two weeks and halt spring training due to the coronavirus, it said on Thursday,...
Reuters

NHL ‘pausing’ season amid coronavirus concerns

The NHL is following the NBA’s lead and suspending its season because of the coronavirus pandemic. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced Thursday it is...
Seattle Times

