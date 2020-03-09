Reports: MLB halting spring training games; here’s what it means for Opening Day

Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Major League Baseball is planning to halt spring training games as of Friday, likely pushing back Opening Day, in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus , according to media reports. MLB is expected to make the announcement today, ESPN's Jeff Passan and New York Post baseball columnist Joel Sherman reported. MLB conducted a conference call with team owners today, Passan reported. If the move postpones the beginning of the season, the Cincinnati Reds Opening Day game scheduled for March…


