Reports: MLB halting spring training games; here’s what it means for Opening Day

bizjournals Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Major League Baseball is planning to halt spring training games as of Friday, likely pushing back Opening Day, in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus, according to media reports. MLB is expected to make the announcement today, ESPN’s Jeff Passan and New York Post baseball columnist Joel Sherman reported. MLB conducted a conference call with team owners today, Passan reported. If the move postpones the beginning of the season, the Cincinnati Reds Opening Day game scheduled for March…
News video: Spring Training Report: MLB Deals With Growing Coronavirus Threat

 MLB institutes safety measures in the face of coronavirus, but has no current plans to cancel or delay Spring Training or regular season games. Katie Johnston reports.

MLB halts spring training games; here’s what it means for Opening Day

Major League Baseball has halted spring training games as of 4 p.m. March 12 in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The move will delay Opening Day...
MLB delays opening day by two weeks, suspends spring training games

MLB has suspended spring training games and has delayed the start of the regular season amid coronavirus concerns.
