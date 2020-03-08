Global  

State's residents urged to stop traveling to recreational activities to stop COVID-19 spread

bizjournals Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Pennsylvanians are being strongly encouraged to temporarily stop traveling to gyms, movie theaters, shopping malls and other recreational activities and have no gatherings of more than 250 people to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the commonwealth. Gov. Tom Wolf's action for all of the state follows his decision to shut down all schools, recreational centers and mass gatherings in Montgomery County, what he called the "epicenter of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania." This takes effect Friday and lasts for…
