Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Trump's $800 billion payroll tax cut plan would dwarf Obama's stimulus package from the height of the financial crisis

Trump's $800 billion payroll tax cut plan would dwarf Obama's stimulus package from the height of the financial crisis

Business Insider Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Trump's $800 billion payroll tax cut plan would dwarf Obama's stimulus package from the height of the financial crisis· *The Trump administration's proposed economic stimulus would surpass the 2009 Obama stimulus legislation during the height of the financial crisis.*
· *At the heart of Trump's plan is a suspension of payroll taxes that would last until the end of the year and cost over $800 billion, according to estimates.*
· *The...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump floats 'very substantial' payroll tax cut

Trump floats 'very substantial' payroll tax cut 01:04

 President Donald Trump said on Monday the White House will discuss with Congress on Tuesday possibly cutting payroll taxes to support the economy as it deals with the coronavirus outbreak.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump travel restrictions are 'bad for business': CMC markets analyst [Video]Trump travel restrictions are 'bad for business': CMC markets analyst

A London market analyst says President Donald Trump's decision to restrict travel between the U.S. some European nations sent out "a dire message" that the international coronavirus outbreak would..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:22Published

Dem Rep 'Very Discouraged' by GOP Rhetoric on Coronavirus Aid Package [Video]Dem Rep 'Very Discouraged' by GOP Rhetoric on Coronavirus Aid Package

After passing an $8.3 billion aid package, Democrats this week proposed a plan late Wednesday night to expand financial safety nets, as Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass. 5th District) described it. The..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Experts: Here's What Trump's Virus-Stimulus Plan Must Include

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will ask Congress for a payroll tax cut and other "very major" stimulus moves on Tuesday to ease the economic pain of the...
Newsmax

Trump's idea of a payroll tax cut would be nearly useless for the Americans who need the help the most

Trump's idea of a payroll tax cut would be nearly useless for the Americans who need the help the most· *Trump has proposed a payroll-tax cut to shore up an economy that's being battered by the coronavirus.* · *The plan to put more money into workers' pockets...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

LadyoftheLatte

Duchess Dale RT @RepValDemings: Trump’s Coronavirus plan: give away another $800 billion to the richest Americans. Working families: $320 The top .1%:… 15 seconds ago

kevintmcevoy

Kevin T McEvoy RT @businessinsider: Trump's $800 billion payroll tax cut plan would dwarf Obama's stimulus package from the height of the financial crisis… 17 minutes ago

JacksonvillePri

Robert A. Lowe Trump's $800 billion payroll tax cut plan would dwarf Obama's stimulus package from the height of the financial cri… https://t.co/l3ePEIYn2g 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.