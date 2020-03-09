Global  

Gap sees hit $100 million to first-quarter sales due to coronavirus

Reuters Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Gap Inc said on Thursday it expected a $100 million hit to first-quarter sales due to the impact of the fast-spreading coronavirus in Asia and Europe.
