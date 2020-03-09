Global  

Stocks Enter Bear Market. What Does It Mean?

NPR Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Analysts like to say that the stock market is not the economy. But a bear market reflects concerns and anxieties about the economy, and at times a bear market is accompanied by a recession.
News video: European stocks plunge into bear market territory

European stocks plunge into bear market territory 01:58

 European stocks plunged into bear market territory Monday, with the regional Stoxx 600 index now down more than 20% from recent peaks. An oil price war isn't helping the mood. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

What Not to Do with Your 401(k) in an Unstable Market [Video]What Not to Do with Your 401(k) in an Unstable Market

The stock market is all over the place amid the coronavirus outbreak, amid other things. But just like it’s important not to panic when it comes to leaving the house, you can’t lose your cool about..

Stock Market's 11-Year Bull Market Ends on Coronavirus Upheaval [Video]Stock Market's 11-Year Bull Market Ends on Coronavirus Upheaval

Stock Market's 11-Year Bull Market Ends on Coronavirus Upheaval The Dow Jones closed on Wednesday on a near six percent decline. Since the peak on Wall Street a few weeks ago, the Dow is down 20..

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Bear Market

Here's why buying Lundin Mining Corp. (TSX:LUN) and one other top diversified TSX dividend stock could beat a market downturn. The post 2 Top TSX Dividend...
Motley Fool

A look at what happens when stocks enter a bear market

Wall Street’s staggering skid that began less than three weeks ago has pulled the Dow Jones Industrial Average into what’s known as a bear market. After a...
SeattlePI.com

