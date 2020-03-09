Global  

City bans events of more than 1,000 people

bizjournals Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The city of St. Louis on Thursday banned events of more than 1,000 people by declaring a public health emergency, mirroring an earlier move by Kansas City in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The emergency is in place "until further notice," Mayor Lyda Krewson said. A spokesman for Krewson said the ban applies only to scheduled events, not church, school or "day-to-day life," including buildings that might house more than 1,000 people. The spokesman, Jacob Long, said the city's charter gives…
