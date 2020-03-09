City bans events of more than 1,000 people

Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

The city of St. Louis on Thursday banned events of more than 1,000 people by declaring a public health emergency, mirroring an earlier move by Kansas City in response to the coronavirus pandemic . The emergency is in place "until further notice," Mayor Lyda Krewson said. A spokesman for Krewson said the ban applies only to scheduled events, not church, school or "day-to-day life," including buildings that might house more than 1,000 people. The spokesman, Jacob Long, said the city's charter gives…


