Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > S&P/ASX 200 futures say index will shed nearly 10% today

S&P/ASX 200 futures say index will shed nearly 10% today

Proactive Investors Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) (ASX:XJO) futures are down 9.4% heading into the open in what has been a crazy week in financial markets due to the coronavirus or COVID19. The S&P 500 Index (INDEXSP:.INX) closed at 2,480.64, −260.74 or down 9.51% and the Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ: .IXIC) closed at 7,201.80, −750.25 or down 9.43%. Global markets commenced panic selling and nothing was able to stop it.   The Dow saw its biggest daily point drop ever, Trump issued a travel ban on many European countries, and sports leagues across the U.S. are suspending games indefinitely. ⚡️ The state of coronavirus today https://t.co/i28DNInwPq — CNBC (@CNBC) March 12, 2020   Gold and AUD smashed, oil loses ground Gold is down 4.0% overnight trading at US$1,576 per ounce while Crude Oil WTI is down 6.0% to US$30.98 per barrel, back near the lows seen earlier this week. The AUD is making new lows vs the USD, buying 62.8 US cents and making a new 10-year low of 62.2 US cents recently.   [REPORT] Morning - US sharemarkets slumped on Thursday remain disappointed about the absence of a stimulus plan. At the close, the Dow Jones index was down by 2353 points or 10% after being down 715 points at its best levels in the session. https://t.co/nZTEtgdTcm#ausbiz pic.twitter.com/mxKb0PpU63 — CommSec (@CommSec) March 12, 2020  
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

S&P/ASX 200 bottoms out at -7.6% intraday after uninspiring address from President Trump

S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) (ASX:XJO) started to rally heading into midday with President Trump set to speak to the world from the Oval Office. Any talks of...
Proactive Investors

S&P/ASX 200 futures continue to be a pinball, stimulus to be unveiled

S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) (ASX:XJO) futures continue to be ragdolled by the US markets, which were down around 5% overnight on growing virus fears. The S&P 500...
Proactive Investors

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DanielHusseyJr

Daniel Hussey If the market was afraid of the #coronavirus these last couple weeks, it was likely because the US had no concerted… https://t.co/X0qmm2FLfP 5 hours ago

mizdhanyamenon

Dhanya Menon After announcing alongwith BSE that no #YesBank futures and options will be available for trading in equity derivat… https://t.co/mkY1pSvijN 10 hours ago

rhuffrod

Rod H It will be interesting to see what happens Sunday evening when the stock index futures open. 21 hours ago

Cycle_System

#CycleSystem #MarketInternals #McClellanOscillator $ES_F $SPY $SPX $NYSE $VXX #SP500 #Emini #stocks #Futures #Trading Daily slope closed at its highest positive value… https://t.co/YxuxBsEcqG 22 hours ago

awesome_rajesh_

Rajesh RT @InvesysCapital: First Entry In #BNF Was Early By 2000 Pts , In #NF By 1000 Pts, Still In Green ..Crazy This Is Index Future Pyramidin… 23 hours ago

DMFinLit

DoughMain Financial Literacy Foundation Monday, June 15th, 2020 What is so important about that date? Well, that’s when we will have our 6th Annual… https://t.co/BZIEeu26Yb 1 day ago

Cycle_System

#CycleSystem #MarketInternals #McClellanOscillator $ES_F $SPY $SPX $NYSE $VXX #SP500 #Emini #stocks #Futures #Trading it looks like the index value will only be reset… https://t.co/KFb26fFauA 1 day ago

truthtellerat

Preserve Truth Let me simplify this in a nutshell. Banks will print more phoney money dumping it into economies around the world.… https://t.co/iqiVDZkShM 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.