Sacramento workplaces make changes to respond to COVID-19

bizjournals Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Sacramento workplaces are limiting travel, increasing awareness and using telecommuting to handle concerns around COVID-19. Sacramento-based newspaper publisher The McClatchy Co. has at least six of its newsrooms working remotely because their employees attended a computer-assisted reporting conference in New Orleans earlier this month where an attendee tested positive for the coronavirus. “It was not a McClatchy reporter. But, our reporters who attended the conference are on self-quarantine
