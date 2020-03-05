Southern Smoke Spring, other food events canceled due to coronavirus concerns

More Houston events continue to cancel or postpone amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The second annual Southern Smoke Spring event, which was supposed to be held at The Revaire on March 28, has been canceled. The festival helps raise funds for the Southern Smoke Foundation, co-founded by chef and restaurateur Chris Shepherd; his former business partner, Kevin Floyd; and Lindsey Brown. The nonprofit was created in 2015 after Shepherd’s friend and former sommelier Antonio Gianola was diagnosed with multiple…



