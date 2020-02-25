Global  

Why New York state is banning large events and restricting restaurant capacity

bizjournals Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said events and gatherings of more than 500 people must be canceled or postponed until further notice to stop the spread of the coronavirus. And Cuomo said bars, restaurants and other venues with an occupancy of less than 500 must operate at 50% capacity. The restrictions begin Friday at 5 p.m. The restrictions do not apply to schools, hospitals, public buildings, mass transit, grocery stores, retail stores and other spaces where people do not make sustained close contact. "The…
Recent related news from verified sources

Virgin Voyages postpones launch of first ship amid coronavirus concerns

Virgin Voyages postponed the Miami debut of its first ship, Scarlet Lady. The Plantation-based cruise company canceled events last week in New York to sail the...
bizjournals

