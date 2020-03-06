Global  

Texas Open, SA Missions the latest pro sports affected by coronavirus

The PGA Tour has determined that its events, including the 2020 Valero Texas Open, will be played as scheduled — without spectators. The Texas Open is scheduled for March 30 through April 5 at TPC San Antonio. The tournament will be conducted with essential personnel only to protect the safety of fans, players, sponsors and volunteers. The decision was made in light of the ongoing health care crisis tied to the coronavirus pandemic. Texas Open officials said information regarding ticket refunds…
