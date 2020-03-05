New Mexico turns to TriCore for additional coronavirus testing capacity

Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

With confirmed coronavirus cases in New Mexico, and a need for additional capacity, state health officials have enlisted Albuquerque-based medical testing company TriCore Reference Laboratories to screen patients who may have the illness. Working in conjunction with the New Mexico Department of Health, TriCore is only offering tests to those who have a physician referral. It takes 24 hours to get test results, TriCore Chief Medical Director Karissa Culbreath said. “TriCore is mobilized to address… 👓 View full article

