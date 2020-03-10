Campuses weigh switch to remote instruction during coronavirus outbreak

Several campuses around Oregon are closing classrooms in favor of remote instruction during the outbreak of COVID-19 in light of new restrictions on large gatherings. The University of Portland has canceled classes for Monday and Tuesday next week and will provide online classes starting Wednesday, March 18. It is also canceling events and other large gatherings. Concordia University, Oregon's largest private campus, said it will move to virtual instruction only starting March 16 and continuing…



Recent related videos from verified sources CSN switching to remote instruction this week



The College of Southern Nevada is officially switching to remote instruction starting this Wednesday. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:15 Published 10 hours ago Some Colorado university campuses, colleges plan to move to online classes in coronavirus response



The University of Colorado Boulder announced Wednesday that starting next Monday, the campus will move to online classes for the rest of the semester and employees will be encouraged to work remotely.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 01:40 Published 5 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources UC, Miami suspend classroom instruction as coronavirus spreads in Ohio Two local universities are suspending face-to-face instruction amid the spread of the novel coronavirus to the state of Ohio. The University of Cincinnati made...

bizjournals 6 days ago



Samford University to switch to online instruction until April 6 Samford University is switching its courses to online instruction starting Monday, March 16, but all employees will continue to work on campus unless otherwise...

bizjournals 5 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this